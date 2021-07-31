Simmons First National Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $89,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

