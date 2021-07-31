Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NYSE SSD opened at $112.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

