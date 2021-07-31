Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,766 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $83,024,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SIX stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIX. Macquarie upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.