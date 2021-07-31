Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 222,189 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 757,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

