Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.68. 1,333,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,904. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

