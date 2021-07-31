Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

SKX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $30,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,513. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

