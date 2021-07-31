Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SKKY stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
