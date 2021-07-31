Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SKKY stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Get Skkynet Cloud Systems alerts:

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.