Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.36

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $57.13, with a volume of 2822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

