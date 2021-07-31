Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $184.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

