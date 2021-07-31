Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.57.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

