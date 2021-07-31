Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,405,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

