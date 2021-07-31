Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $380.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.95% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS traded down $12.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.51. 7,405,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.51. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

