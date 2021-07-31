Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Up 168.5% in July

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 168.5% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sodexo stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sodexo has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.96.

Get Sodexo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDXAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.