SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,686,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $259.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.82.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

