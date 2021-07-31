Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.930 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,096. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.