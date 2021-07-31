Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,017,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.16. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

