South Atlantic Bancshares’ (SABK) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $14.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.