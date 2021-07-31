South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Get South State alerts:

Separately, Truist decreased their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.09. South State has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that South State will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in South State in the fourth quarter worth about $45,749,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in South State by 27.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in South State by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in South State by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.