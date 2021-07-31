Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,739,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,470,189. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

