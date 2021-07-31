Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 5.9% Following Weak Earnings

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 119,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,411,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

