Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. 119,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,411,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,546 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.