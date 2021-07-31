S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $429.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

