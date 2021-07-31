S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.33.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,499. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $429.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.