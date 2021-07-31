SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 29,278 shares.The stock last traded at $125.01 and had previously closed at $125.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

