Spectris plc (LON:SXS) to Issue GBX 23 Dividend

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Spectris stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,570 ($46.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,659.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a one year high of GBX 3,586 ($46.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a PE ratio of -245.27.

SXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

