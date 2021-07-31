Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $396.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.