Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the June 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

