Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the June 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

