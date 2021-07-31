Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

SRC stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

