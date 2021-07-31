Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $265.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $228.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.57. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

