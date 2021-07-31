Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.36 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

