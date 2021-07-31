SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Earnings Results

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.50%. SPS Commerce updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.410 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.710 EPS.

SPSC stock traded up $8.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.95. 212,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,072. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

