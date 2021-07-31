SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $100.37, but opened at $104.49. SPS Commerce shares last traded at $106.33, with a volume of 160 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

