SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $100.37, but opened at $104.49. SPS Commerce shares last traded at $106.33, with a volume of 160 shares traded.
The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
