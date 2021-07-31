Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 12,902 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 148.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $70.09 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $930,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

