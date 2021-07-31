Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 29,429 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

