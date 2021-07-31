Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 333.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Heska worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $240.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.78. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,146.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.83.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

