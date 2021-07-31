Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 197.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SiTime by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SiTime by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SiTime by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $286,137.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $135.64 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -271.28 and a beta of 0.56.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

