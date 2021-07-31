Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $34.39 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

