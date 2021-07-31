Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $84.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

