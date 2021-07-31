STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NYSE:STAG opened at $41.32 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

