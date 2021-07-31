Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Bradford Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $6,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,668 shares of company stock valued at $49,803,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STMP. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com stock opened at $326.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

