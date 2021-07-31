Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $693.66

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 693.66 ($9.06) and traded as high as GBX 717 ($9.37). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 714 ($9.33), with a volume of 121,478 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £704.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 693.66.

In related news, insider Alexa Henderson acquired 1,449 shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

