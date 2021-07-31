Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson Sells 359,177 Shares

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SBUX opened at $121.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.29. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $118,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

