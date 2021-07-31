Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.29. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $264,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

