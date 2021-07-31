Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.12.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.