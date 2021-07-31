State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 293,500 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,500 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,020,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

