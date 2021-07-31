State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $23.66 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,369 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.79. 2,237,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.84.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

