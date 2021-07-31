State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 5,725 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,189. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

