State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.13 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

