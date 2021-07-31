State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

